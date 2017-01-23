Bill on Beacon Hill creates framework for electric self-driving cars
Electric autonomous vehicles could shuttle passengers around the state with no one monitoring the controls under new legislation that would authorize and regulate the burgeoning technology, seeking to limit "zombie cars" and extract environmental benefits from innovation. Sen. Jason Lewis, a Winchester Democrat who is filing the bill in the Senate, said its requirement that self-driving cars be zero-emission vehicles meshes well with the state's goal to support electric vehicles.
