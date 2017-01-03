Big developer tries some Boston 2024-style astroturfing in bid for latest downtown tower
Boston Magazine reports that Millennium Partners, the company that gave us its eponymous towers on Washington Street, is trying to will into being a grassroots campaign to support its proposed tower on the site of the old Winthrop Square parking garage - replete with buttons and a hashtag. It's a flagrant disregard for Bostonians when these developers continue to build their towers yet do so little to alleviate the housing bubble crisis It really just shows the dishonesty.
