Baker defends a quieter resistance to Trump

The thousands of people who thronged downtown Boston on Sunday had come to protest President Trump's immigration crackdown, but some briefly expressed frustration with the governor as well, chanting, "Where the hell is Charlie Baker?" Baker, a Republican who didn't support Trump's campaign but also didn't attend either of two enormous anti-Trump rallies in Boston on consecutive weekends, said Monday that he appreciates voters' concern about his "true north." But the governor and his inner circle also argue that a less strident and more policy-based resistance to some of the new president's efforts will prove more prudent in the long term.

