Auburn Mall may erect billboards for Pike drivers' eyes

AUBURN – Selectmen have given an enthusiastic thumbs-up to a zoning bylaw amendment that would allow the Auburn Mall to erect two electronic billboards overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike. On the surface, the amendment is a fairly routine zoning update with direct benefits for the Auburn Mall, but it also has several potential benefits for the town as a whole, including a substantial cash payment that has been tentatively earmarked for making improvements in the Drury Square area.

