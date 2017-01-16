At MLK breakfast, Chang-Diaz calls fo...

At MLK breakfast, Chang-Diaz calls for criminal justice reform

A Jamaica Plain state senator who represents a diverse swath of Boston ripped into Beacon Hill leaders Monday for dragging their feet to reform the state's criminal justice system and "give people a fair shot at justice." For more than four years, state leaders have promised to reform mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenses but have not delivered on those pledges, Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz said at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Boston.

