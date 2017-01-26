Art Appreciation Classe Covers Boston...

Art Appreciation Classe Covers Boston Art

In the Cape Conservatory's winter session of art appreciation, instructor Susan Pennington will lead students in a study of Boston art and architecture. The class will explore pilgrim and Puritan art, John Singleton Copley, Gilbert Stuart, Washington Allston, Fitz Hugh Lane and Winslow Homer, along with the architecture of Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market, the Old and current State Houses, Charles Bulfinch, Beacon Hill and the Back Bay, Henry Hobson Richardson, I.M. Pei, Eero Saarinen, Le Corbusier and the architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White.

