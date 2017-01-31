Anticipating end of Obamacare, state lawmakers press for contraceptive mandate
Faced with the threatened repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which provided free birth control to women for the first time, Massachusetts lawmakers are scrambling to deliver a bill that would preserve - and even expand - free contraceptive coverage for all state residents. A bill introduced on Beacon Hill would expand the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees contraceptive coverage without co-payments or deductibles but does not currently cover every form of birth control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|6 min
|Numero uno
|7
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|4
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|1 hr
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|21 hr
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|Rick
|5
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Mon
|Well Well
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC