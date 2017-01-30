AirBNB taxes, regulation in new House bill
Short-term rentals such as Airbnb units would be regulated more like hotels, taxed and subject to inspections, insurance requirements, and registration with the state, under legislation due for introduction Monday by a House leader. The bill calls for significantly more taxation and regulation than separate plans previously backed by Governor Charlie Baker and the state Senate.
