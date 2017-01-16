Adults present at party where man was stabbed, UMass Boston chancellor says
University of Massachusetts Boston chancellor J. Keith Motley said adults were at his home early Sunday morning when a 20-year-old man was stabbed at a party there. During a press conference Monday afternoon with reporters in front of his Palisades Circle home, Motley, who was on vacation with his wife at the time of the incident, said he would never leave his children unattended and that "extended family" was present at the time.
