A Molasses Flood That Swallowed Boston

1 hr ago

Almost exactly 98 years ago, Boston was submerged by a deadly molasses flood, which helped to end the city's rum production. About 30 minutes after noon on Jan. 15, 1919, a five-story tall tank nearly full of molasses in Boston's North End burst without warning, popping its rivets like a zipper.

