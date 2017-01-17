A half-century later, questions cloud Boston Strangler case
In this Jan. 10, 1967, file photo shows Albert DeSalvo, right, arrives for a court appearance in Cambridge, Mass. Fifty years ago a judge sentenced DeSalvo, a factory worker who claimed he was the notorious Boston Strangler, but questions still swirl around DeSalvo's confession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feminization
|1 hr
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Tue
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Mon
|Mary Land and the...
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|ELVIS and The OLI...
|2
|I had a dream
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Stephen
|2
|mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos...
|Jan 15
|Hum219
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC