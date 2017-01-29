A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil rights, fought in Boston

In the spring of 1915, Boston roiled with protests the likes of which few had seen before: thousands of African-Americans rallying on the Common, marching on the State House, congregating at Faneuil Hall, and gathering in front of the Tremont Theatre to decry "The Birth of a Nation," D.W. Griffith's groundbreaking but racially abhorrent film about the Civil War, Reconstruction, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.