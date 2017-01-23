$85M garage aims to ease parking shor...

$85M garage aims to ease parking shortage

A new South Boston Transportation Center - with 1,500 parking spots - is under construction, Massport says. A proposal to extend Cypher Street a block to E Street is next and "one of the highest priorities," officials added.

