2016 SouthCoast Man of the Year: Matthew Morrissey says offshore wind will have lasting effect
In January 2007, Matt Morrissey said having a national wind turbine blade-testing facility in New Bedford, which was a finalist for such a site, “could lead to blade manufacturing companies making their way to our city, as well as offshore wind turbine services and turbine component testing companies. “It could bring additional academic research opportunities, additional services to be provided to the offshore wind industry, and the testing of wind turbine drive trains, among many other related services,” Morrissey continued in comments to The Standard-Times, while serving as executive director of the New Bedford Economic Development Council .
