15 can't-miss concerts in Boston this January
An appearance by local college rock legends and a recreation of one of the greatest concert films of all time are just two of the best live acts in the city this month. French producer CloZee and Austin-based dubstep specialist Psymbionic paired up to release a track this past fall called "BioHackers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|27 min
|Extasy5256
|2,428
|Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba...
|1 hr
|Charm7664
|9
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|5
|No more kennedy BS
|10 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Sun
|Bicycle built for...
|60
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Sun
|Whitewash
|8
|Two men shot in Dorchester early Sunday
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC