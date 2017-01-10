10 students hurt when in school bus crash outside Boston
State police say 10 middle school-age students suffered minor injuries when their school bus rolled onto its side just outside Boston. There were 22 students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury on the bus when it went over the guardrail and crashed on Interstate 95 south in Waltham near the junction with the Massachusetts Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
