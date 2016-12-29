Young Pianist Behzod Abduraimov to Make Houston Symphony Debut, 1/12
Young piano virtuoso Behzod Abduraimov will make his Houston Symphony debut in a performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 14 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jones Hall. Guest conductor James Gaffigan, who is Chief Conductor of the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, will lead the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|1 hr
|End of the rainbow
|59
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|2 hr
|freedom2016
|2,415
|Hillary Clinton wants to ban free speech on the...
|6 hr
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|14
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|7 hr
|Malcom x longlive...
|6
|Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|Lazarusone
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC