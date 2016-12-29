Young Pianist Behzod Abduraimov to Make Houston Symphony Debut, 1/12

Young piano virtuoso Behzod Abduraimov will make his Houston Symphony debut in a performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 14 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jones Hall. Guest conductor James Gaffigan, who is Chief Conductor of the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, will lead the program.

