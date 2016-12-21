'Wish' kid joins brass at the pops

Ryan has cystic fibrosis and will be playing with the Pops on Friday. Boston native and cystic fibrosis sufferer Ryan McAvoy, 15, didn't miss a beat when asked what his Make-A-Wish dream would be: he wanted to play his tuba onstage with the Boston Pops.

