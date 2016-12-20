Walsh said he partially views Trump election as blacklash against first black president
There are 3 comments on the Boston.com story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Walsh said he partially views Trump election as blacklash against first black president. In it, Boston.com reports that:
#1 Thursday
awww get a life already
trump won the election because the American people are tired of electing the same tired old republicans and corrupt greedy democrats.
they wanted some one from out side the established pool of mis managers.
we have been sending the same tired people to Washington and nothing ever get fixed or corrected.
we are over run with illegal immigrants we are losing jobs to others , government keeps getting bigger and more costly but government is the problem.
trump has been handed a congress that should work with him to correct the problems or america is lost forever. if they do not fix or attempt to fix the problems the voters will vote them out of office too.
black lives do not matter blacks are killing blacks in every American city and no one in Washington does anything to stop the slaughter.
lighting in the white house should have sent one of his n word attorney generals to Chicago to stop the slaughter.
the liberal solution is a failure. which is why liberal democrats lost the Washington scene and many state house offices around the county.
#2 12 hrs ago
it is democrats killing democrats
go for it
get the very last one
United States
#3 4 hrs ago
Be patient. With people increasingly willing to trade personal freedoms for what they consider security, it shouldn't be long before your wishes come true. If you desire a heavy handed bunch to run the country, petty crime will vanish as mysteriously as the magic dragon. Are you willing to put our country's destiny in the hands of a few desperadoes like they did in Germany, Russia and Japan to bring about law and order? If so you've made an excellent choice with Trump and his cabinet picks at the helm.
