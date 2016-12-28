UGHH.com, a stalwart of the hip-hop s...

UGHH.com, a stalwart of the hip-hop scene, is closing down

Read more: Boston.com

A popular online retailer of hiphop records, apparel, and collectibles that got its start in a Northeastern University dorm room nearly two decades ago is pulling the plug, and will officially shut down operations at the start of the New Year. Adam Walder, founder of UndergroundHipHop.com, or UGHH, as it's more popularly known, said in a blog post on the company's website Tuesday that due to declining revenues, he's decided to hang up two decades' worth of slinging vinyl and promoting locally and nationally known hiphop artists.

Boston, MA

