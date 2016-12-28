Two-alarm blaze damages West Roxbury structure
Boston firefighters beat back a fire at a boarded up industrial building in West Roxbury late Wednesday afternoon, a Boston fire official said. The 2-alarm fire was reported at around 6:15 p.m., said Boston District Fire Chief Scott Wahlen, and firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the small brick building on Independence Drive, off of VFW Parkway.
