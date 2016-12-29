The Ticket: music, theater, dance, art, and more

The Ticket: music, theater, dance, ar...

BIG THIEF "Masterpiece," the first album from this Brooklyn outfit, swaddles Adrianne Lenker's voice in taut riffs and wondrous guitar fuzz, making the unexpected left turns taken by the singsongy "Interstate" and the crashing "Vegas" even more thrilling. Jan. 6, 8p.m. $13.

