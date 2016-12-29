Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Dante Ram...

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Dante Ramos Bring on the Boston Ebola research

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Where's that more likely to happen - in a state-of-the-art biolab amid the world's deepest pool of scientific and medical brainpower, or in a hypothetical facility on the dark side of the moon, where no scientist will ever want to work? The answer is obvious. Which is why Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories , located on Albany Street in Boston's dense South End, should be allowed to host research even on so-called Biosafety Level 4 germs - microbes that cause life-threatening diseases for which there is no cure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 6 hr Whats my line 2,411
News Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester 7 hr former democrat 1
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Wed former democrat 5
News Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08) Dec 27 Lazarusone 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
News Walsh said he partially views Trump election as... Dec 25 Too greedy to fail 5
News Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M... Dec 25 former democrat 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC