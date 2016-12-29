Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Dante Ramos Bring on the Boston Ebola research
Where's that more likely to happen - in a state-of-the-art biolab amid the world's deepest pool of scientific and medical brainpower, or in a hypothetical facility on the dark side of the moon, where no scientist will ever want to work? The answer is obvious. Which is why Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories , located on Albany Street in Boston's dense South End, should be allowed to host research even on so-called Biosafety Level 4 germs - microbes that cause life-threatening diseases for which there is no cure.
