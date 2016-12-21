Stab victim found in Eastie

'THE STUFF THAT KEEPS ME AWAKE AT NIGHT': Police Commissioner William B. Evans, above, says his force is looking for gang connections between the stabbing death of a boy found on Christmas Eve near East Boston Memorial Stadium, and four prior teen slayings in the neighborhood going back to September 2015.Staff photo by Angela Rowlings. Boston police investigators are probing a possible "nexus to gang activity" linking the deaths of five teenage boys in East Boston in the past 15 months - the latest a young man found fatally stabbed near Memorial Park late Christmas Eve, police Commissioner William B. Evans told the Herald.

