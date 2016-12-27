Some areas will see snow, others the ol' wintry mix
True to form here in New England, our weather is going to exhibit some big changes in the next 48 hours as the first real nor'easter of the season brings a mixed bag of wintry weather. A winter storm watch has already been issued for the areas in blue.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|2 hr
|Reginald Van Snoot
|4
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|10 hr
|Enema of the State
|2,410
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Lazarusone
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Dec 25
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 25
|former democrat
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Dec 23
|Cops are degenerates
|5
