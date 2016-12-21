Sheriff Evangelidis to be sworn in Jan. 5

SHREWSBURY – Worcester County Sheriff Lewis G. Evangelidis will be sworn into office for his second six-year term Jan. 5. The inaugural ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at St. John's High School, 378 Main St., beginning at 6 p.m. The oath of office will be administered by Lt. Gov. Karyn E. Polito.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.