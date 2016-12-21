Seven Things to do on New Year's Eve
It's the last day of the year, and there's plenty to do on Nantucket to celebrate ringing out the old, and welcoming in the new. Check out these seven things to do today, and for a look at the complete calendar, pick up a copy of this week's Inquirer and Mirror, or click here 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nantucket Whaling Museum, 13 Broad St. Today is the last day to see the 2016 Festival of Trees, which transforms the Whaling Museum into a magical woodland of about 70 brilliantly-decorated holiday trees.
