Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M renovation
A $16.5 million renovation is underway at Riverview Homes affordable housing complex in Pittsfield. The renovations are aimed at walkways and roads among other improvements.
Since: Apr 12
1,037
#1 Yesterday
What the hell?
Two years after they finish renovating them they'll look just as dumpy as they do now.
$17 million wasted.
Jesus.
United States
#2 Yesterday
These are just money grabs.
This is you put in your puppets for mayor and city coucilors.
Then you can rob the city blind.
Just like the airport expansion. They spent untold millions and never even figured in the paving of the runways. Then another 5 mil money grab.
Colonial theater. Taconic High. School buses.
Tax and spend.
Just make sure you pay your taxes.
#3 Yesterday
Don't forget all the parking kiosks wrapped up like Christmas presents, and the tax payer funded renovations to private property at 100 North Street to accommodate city hall offices, and another present to the taxpayers, the shotSpotter, a useless gift the taxpayers will end up paying for.
The a bunch of dirty rotten corrupt scoundrels!
#4 Yesterday
They're a bunch of dirty rotten corrupt scoundrels!
And is Pittsfield's humble Mayor Linda Tyer shacking up with a "scumbag" in a $650,000 mcMansion in a gated community off outer West Street?
#5 Yesterday
Are the territorial sneakers still dangling from the wires out front of the Riverview condos?
