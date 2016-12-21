Psych tests ordered for man in brick toss
ARRAIGNED: Jonathan Andujar, right, represented by defense attorney Thomas McCarthy, left, is arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on charges in connection with throwing a brick at a police car. A 24-year-old Boston man accused of throwing a brick at a police cruiser while talking about Nazis yesterday was ordered to undergo a 20-day mental evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.
