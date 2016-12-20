Probation ruling sets new standard for prosecutions
The federal appeals court decision Monday overturning the high-profile convictions of former state Probation Department officials helped carve a new landscape for prosecutors - one that, legal analysts say, may make US Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz a bit more selective in indicting public officials as she finishes out her term. "The [appeals court] has set the same cautionary tone the US Supreme Court has recently offered, that federal prosecutors should not be trying to make a determination of what is good government or bad government," said former US attorney Michael Sullivan, a Republican.
