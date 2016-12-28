Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
The male victim was shot near 111 Draper St. and rushed to a city hospital, said Boston police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. Detectives and uniformed officers remained at the scene around 10:30 pm, and at least two evidence markers were visible on the street.
