Officials say youth found in Belle Isle Marsh was stabbed to death

Suffolk prosecutors on Thursday identified the teenager found dead early this month in Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, announcing that they had determined that Carlos Villatoro-Nunez, 16, of East Boston had been stabbed to death. The Suffolk district attorney's office said its investigation was complicated by factors including the decomposition of Villatoro-Nunez's body, which was discovered Dec. 9. The killing was the first of two this month that claimed the lives of teenagers in East Boston.

