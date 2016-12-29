MUJI brings its Japanese aesthetic to Back Bay
Weaves, knits, suitcases, an aroma bar - all this and more can be yours when Japanese lifestyle brand MUJI debuts its inaugural Boston shop at 359 Newbury St. in late January, the brand's first East Coast outpost beyond the New York area. MUJI currently operates a pop-up gallery down the block at 297 Newbury St., a space to prep customers for its 10,000-square-foot permanent collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|16 hr
|Whats my line
|2,408
|Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
|16 hr
|former democrat
|1
|7 shootings last 30 days Everett OOC
|Wed
|Neck and neck
|52
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Wed
|former democrat
|5
|Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|G dog
|16
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|Lazarusone
|2
|Why is everett a racist town?
|Dec 26
|Rug Doctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC