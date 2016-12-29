MUJI brings its Japanese aesthetic to...

MUJI brings its Japanese aesthetic to Back Bay

Weaves, knits, suitcases, an aroma bar - all this and more can be yours when Japanese lifestyle brand MUJI debuts its inaugural Boston shop at 359 Newbury St. in late January, the brand's first East Coast outpost beyond the New York area. MUJI currently operates a pop-up gallery down the block at 297 Newbury St., a space to prep customers for its 10,000-square-foot permanent collection.

