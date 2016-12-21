Mint condition: Leftover candy canes add a sweet touch
Chef Tommy Pontolilo adds shavings of candy canes on top of his candy cane ice cream, Friday, December 23, 2016, at Canary Square Restaurant in Boston. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud It's the week after Christmas, so there's a good chance your home is littered with two things: gift wrap and extra candy canes - those sweet little stocking stuffers that always seem to linger about well into winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|3 hr
|Reginald Van Snoot
|4
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|11 hr
|Enema of the State
|2,410
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Lazarusone
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Dec 25
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 25
|former democrat
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Dec 23
|Cops are degenerates
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC