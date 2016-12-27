Minor' delays on the Red Line
The MBTA is reporting "minor" delays on the Red Line, while drivers on the Southeast Expressway are not benefiting from the holiday break during the commute Tuesday around 6:47 a.m. The T cited a disabled train at the Quincy Center stop for the Red Line delays around 6:47 a.m. The T is also reporting "minor'' delays on the Green Line around 6:45 a.m. due to a disabled train. All other rail services are on schedule 6:47 a.m. On the highways, speeds are dropping below 30 miles an hour on the Expressway between Braintree and South Boston around 6:47 a.m., according to Mass511.com.
