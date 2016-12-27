The MBTA is reporting "minor" delays on the Red Line, while drivers on the Southeast Expressway are not benefiting from the holiday break during the commute Tuesday around 6:47 a.m. The T cited a disabled train at the Quincy Center stop for the Red Line delays around 6:47 a.m. The T is also reporting "minor'' delays on the Green Line around 6:45 a.m. due to a disabled train. All other rail services are on schedule 6:47 a.m. On the highways, speeds are dropping below 30 miles an hour on the Expressway between Braintree and South Boston around 6:47 a.m., according to Mass511.com.

