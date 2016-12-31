Man is dead in overnight crash in Boston

Man is dead in overnight crash in Boston

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Boston Police spokeswoman Rachel McGuire said the two-car motor vehicle crash happened at the intersection of American Legion Highway and Walk Hill Street in Roslindale around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGuire said a man died in the crash, but he was not immediately identified.

