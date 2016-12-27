Lyft driver allegedly stabbed woman after dispute breaks out over number of passengers

A woman was stabbed in the neck by a Lyft driver Christmas night after an argument erupted over how many people would be taking a ride, according to a Boston police report made public Tuesday. A 20-year-old Dorchester woman summoned a Lyft to pick her up in front of 967 Blue Hill Ave. Sunday night, but the driver became upset and began arguing when she learned the customer gave her wrong information about how many people would be riding with her, the report said.

