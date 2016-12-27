Lyft driver allegedly stabbed woman after dispute breaks out over number of passengers
A woman was stabbed in the neck by a Lyft driver Christmas night after an argument erupted over how many people would be taking a ride, according to a Boston police report made public Tuesday. A 20-year-old Dorchester woman summoned a Lyft to pick her up in front of 967 Blue Hill Ave. Sunday night, but the driver became upset and began arguing when she learned the customer gave her wrong information about how many people would be riding with her, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Lazarusone
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mon
|Why bother
|2,409
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Dec 25
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Dec 25
|By the millions
|3
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 25
|former democrat
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Dec 23
|Cops are degenerates
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC