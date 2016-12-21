Looking back at 2016 in Massachusetts

Looking back at 2016 in Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

While a months-long drought left swaths of Massachusetts parched during much of 2016, a flood of important events and milestones cascaded through the Bay State throughout the year. It was a year that saw Massachusetts say farewell to both manned tollbooths and retiring Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08) 11 hr Lazarusone 2
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Mon Why bother 2,409
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News Walsh said he partially views Trump election as... Dec 25 Too greedy to fail 5
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Dec 25 By the millions 3
News Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M... Dec 25 former democrat 2
News Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re... Dec 23 Cops are degenerates 5
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC