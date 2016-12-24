Lighting the way for Hanukkah
Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, began Saturday at sundown and will be celebrated through Sunday, Jan. 1. Organizations and synagogues across greater Boston will be hosting menorah lightings and other Hanukkah-themed programs throughout the week. The most prominent outdoor menorah lighting will be at the Boston Common each evening.
