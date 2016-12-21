Leominster man charged in Boston stabbing
A Leominster man, who filed a criminal complaint against disgraced former Penn State assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky in 2014, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in Boston's North End. Anthony Spinelli, 44, was apprehended at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in Revere and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder.
