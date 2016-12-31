Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertainty for immigrants
There are 2 comments on the Boston.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertainty for immigrants. In it, Boston.com reports that:
Standing in the aisle of a soaring evangelical church in Waltham, Claudia Pacheco clutched a box of tissues one night in December as the pastor repeated the words. Nearby, a man trembled.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.
|
Since: Aug 11
10,691
Location hidden
|
#1 12 hrs ago
the church is to teach right from wrong,breaking the law is right there with wrong doing.
there is fakes who will not teach will say only what get more in the collection.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
The Boston Globe was caught and admitted to actually altering a picture of our service people to "prove" their illegal behavior, which of course didn't happen at all. This was soon after the Democrats started betraying our troops two weeks after 9/11. The collusion and conspiracies existing between the far Left press and media now were evident for a very long time. Once blackened by such perfidy, the relevance and honesty of such as the Boston Globe can never again be trusted.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two men shot in Dorchester early Sunday
|15 min
|former democrat
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|1 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|21 hr
|True Judgment
|2,418
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Fri
|former democrat
|7
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Fri
|End of the rainbow
|59
|Hillary Clinton wants to ban free speech on the...
|Fri
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC