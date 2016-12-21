Jamaica Plain building catches fire
Boston firefighters responded around 5 p.m. for what became a three-alarm fire at 12 Creighton St. that destroyed the building's rear porches. One resident was injured when he tripped and fell as he was leaving the six-unit building, the Boston Fire Department reports.
