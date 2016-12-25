How to build public confidence in the age of Trump
Across the state and across the country, people are struggling with their daily grind: making it to work, caring for loved ones young and old, saving for a life after work, navigating a nation awash in weapons. Too often, the only thing flowing from the Potomac is pessimism and paralysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|1 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|4 hr
|Quirky
|2,406
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|7 hr
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|15 hr
|By the millions
|3
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|15 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Dec 22
|Justin32691
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC