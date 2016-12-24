Homeless veterans wake up in new homes Christmas morning
Since February 2015, Ronald Grey said he'd been living like a deployed soldier. His nightly resting spot was a bunk bed at the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston, where he kept everything he owned in a wall locker and shared a bathroom with other former military members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|2 hr
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|2 hr
|Looking at the law
|2,405
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|9 hr
|By the millions
|3
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|9 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Dec 22
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC