Happy Holidays With The Boston Pops
The one-hour music special HAPPY HOLIDAYS WITH THE BOSTON POPS showcases the best of the New England holiday season with the Boston Pops and Tanglewood Festival Chorus, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, performing beloved classics, including "Christmas Canticles" and "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's Messiah. Filmed at historic Symphony Hall in Boston, the show features several special segments, including a performance by bass-baritone Justin Hopkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WETK-TV Colchester.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|2,396
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|4 hr
|Lockstep
|3
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|13 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|Dec 22
|bill moffatt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC