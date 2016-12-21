The one-hour music special HAPPY HOLIDAYS WITH THE BOSTON POPS showcases the best of the New England holiday season with the Boston Pops and Tanglewood Festival Chorus, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, performing beloved classics, including "Christmas Canticles" and "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's Messiah. Filmed at historic Symphony Hall in Boston, the show features several special segments, including a performance by bass-baritone Justin Hopkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WETK-TV Colchester.