First Night ice sculptures are going swimmingly

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

After navigating the tumultuous year that was 2016, Bostonians will be guided into the next by magnificent maritime legends - in ice form, that is. Eight nautical sculptures, depicting everything from an iconic Gloucester fisherman to the USS Constitution, will adorn Copley Square Saturday and Sunday as part of the 2017 First Night First Day celebration.

