Family mourns teen found stabbed in E...

Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Hours before he disappeared on Christmas Eve, Luis Fernando Orellana Ruano spoke with his mother in Guatemala and told her one day he would go home to visit. The 18-year-old had been approved for a green card, his older brother said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury 12 hr former democrat 7
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 16 hr End of the rainbow 59
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 17 hr freedom2016 2,415
Hillary Clinton wants to ban free speech on the... 22 hr NO MORE OLIGARCHY 14
News Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester Thu former democrat 1
News Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08) Dec 27 Lazarusone 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC