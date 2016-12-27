Elizabeth Enders Opens at Betty Cuningham Gallery
Lyrical and meditative, the work of Elizabeth Enders heightens our curiosity to learn more about the world around us, to penetrate deeper into the often-concealed magic of simple everyday experiences. ~ Charlotta Kotik, Curator Betty Cuningham Gallery is pleased to open, in Sidecar, an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Elizabeth Enders.
