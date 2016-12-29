Duxbury man facing charges for robbin...

Duxbury man facing charges for robbing businesses while posing as HVAC repairman

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A Duxbury man who allegedly posed as an HVAC system repairman to rob cash and credit cards from about 30 businesses in both Brookline and Boston is facing arraignment Thursday. Anthony P. Binsfield, 37, was arrested by Brookline police Wednesday after he went to a Coolidge Corner restaurant, where he allegedly told an employee he needed to look at the HVAC system in the basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 3 hr Whats my line 2,411
News Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester 3 hr former democrat 1
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Wed former democrat 5
News Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08) Dec 27 Lazarusone 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
News Walsh said he partially views Trump election as... Dec 25 Too greedy to fail 5
News Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M... Dec 25 former democrat 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC