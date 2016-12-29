Duxbury man facing charges for robbing businesses while posing as HVAC repairman
A Duxbury man who allegedly posed as an HVAC system repairman to rob cash and credit cards from about 30 businesses in both Brookline and Boston is facing arraignment Thursday. Anthony P. Binsfield, 37, was arrested by Brookline police Wednesday after he went to a Coolidge Corner restaurant, where he allegedly told an employee he needed to look at the HVAC system in the basement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|3 hr
|Whats my line
|2,411
|Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Wed
|former democrat
|5
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|Lazarusone
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Dec 25
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 25
|former democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC