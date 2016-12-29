Duxbury man facing charges for robbing businesses while posing as HVAC repairman

A Duxbury man who allegedly posed as an HVAC system repairman to rob cash and credit cards from about 30 businesses in both Brookline and Boston is facing arraignment Thursday. Anthony P. Binsfield, 37, was arrested by Brookline police Wednesday after he went to a Coolidge Corner restaurant, where he allegedly told an employee he needed to look at the HVAC system in the basement.

