Dorchester man arrested for Jamaica Plain murder

A Dorchester man was arrested in federal court Thursday and charged with the murder of a Jamaica Plain man in August, Boston police said. Amos Carrasquillo, 28, was in court on a federal probation warrant related to a drug distribution conviction, when he was arrested for the shooting death of Jeffrey Kelly, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley, and court records.

